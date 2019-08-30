Minorities minister Ijaz Alam Augustine leads Kashmir rally

Provincial Minister for minorities Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday led a rally, organised by the Christian community here to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for minorities Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday led a rally, organised by the Christian community here to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The rally was attended by the administration of the Internal Church, various pastors, political leadership and a large number of Christian community.

The rally started at 12 noon from Bahar Colony, Kot Lakhpat and ended at Arfa Kareem Tower, Ferozpur Road. The participants were holding national flags and raising slogan in favour of Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally, Ijaz Alam Augustine said that Pakistani people were on the streets to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and to make the world realise that the whole nation was standing with the Kashmiri people.