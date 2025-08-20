Open Menu

Minorities Minister Visits Flood-affected Areas Of Buner

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited flood and rain-affected areas of Buner on Wednesday, where he met victims and expressed solidarity with the affected families.

He listened to their concerns and assured them of all possible support from the Punjab government, said a press release issued here.

On the occasion, Ramesh Singh Arora said natural calamities are a great trial, but with unity and brotherhood, such challenges can be overcome. He praised the Pakistan Army and other rescue agencies for their tireless efforts in ongoing relief operations.

“The Punjab government stands shoulder to shoulder with our brothers in their time of grief,” he said, adding that the supply of relief goods was being ensured and rehabilitation work in the affected areas would begin soon.

The minister stressed that service to humanity remains the government’s foremost priority. “We are Pakistanis first, and we share equally in each other’s pain and hardships. Rising above politics and governments, prioritizing humanity is the need of the hour,” he added.

