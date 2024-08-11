Minorities most protected community in Sindh: CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sundaysaid that the minorities were the most protected community in Sindh.

While congratulating the minorities on the National Minorities Day, he said that Sindh was the land of Sufis, which had given full representation to minorities in every field of life.

Murad Ali Shah said that minorities had played an active role in the development of Sindh. He further said that Sindh was the province where there was no difference between minority and majority.