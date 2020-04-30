'Minorities not safe in India', says Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that declaration of India as unsafe place for minorities was victory of Pakistan's stance.

Talking to an Iron Market Lahore delegation led by businessman Akbar Khan at the Governor's House, he said Minorities cannot feel secure in India under Modi's reign, adding that Modi was pursuing and implementing RSS agenda.

Governor Punjab said today world was acknowledging that Pakistan was safe place for minorities.

He said victory against coronavirus will not be success of a party or the government but of 220 million Pakistanis, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking measures to contain coronavirus with all sincerity.

He urged the public to help the needy, adding that In this time of difficulty, we all move forward with sense of kindness for the distressed humanity.

"It is not only United States, but all institutions, are unveiling the cruelties against minorities in India.

International Community should take notice of atrocities against minorities in India", he remarked.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that America and other countries despite having billions of Dollars resources were not succeeding against coronavirus. "We should save ourselves and 220 million Pakistanis from coronavirus for which it was necessary to stay homes and follow the government advisory.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged the opposition parties to fight coronavirus pandemic jointly, adding that history will never forgive the political party that played politics over COVID-19.

Governor Punjab said the government is utilizing all resources to protect people from corona, as this is the time to serve the distressed humanity and all have to play a due role to control corona. He said the opposition's attempt to divide the nation at this time of trial is very unfortunate.