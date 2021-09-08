UrduPoint.com

Minorities Of Abbottabad Assures PTI For Their Support In Cantonment Board Elections

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Minorities in district Abbottabad Wednesday announced to support Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf in Cantonment boards election to ensure the victory of PTI candidates.

Social and political activist and Secretary Minorities wing Javed Sagar, former Member Cantonment Board Majeed Bhatti, Peter Gul President Hazara Region Minority Wing Major (R) Shehzad, PTI candidate cantonment board Muhammad Haroon were addressing a corner meeting of ward No.9 Abbottabad.

They said that previous government did nothing for minority's rights while PTI led government always supported them.

Under the leadership of KP speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and MPA Momina Basit, minorities of the district, Abbottabad would flourish.

They demanded to include homeless Christian community in the developmental schemes worth 39 billion rupees in Hazara division and provide them shelter according to PM Imran Khan's policy.

Majeed Bhatti while speaking on the occasion thanked Major (R) Shahzad for resolving the issue of Gora graveyard and construction of the boundary wall.

The speakers said that minorities would support PTI in all three cantonment boards of district Abbottabad elections and make sure the victory of the candidates.

PTI candidate Muhammad Haroon thanked the minorities wing for their unconditional support for him and assured them of the resolve of their issues.

