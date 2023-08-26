HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Pir Muhammad Shah said that members of minority communities have significant role in development and progress of the country and ensuring the provision of fundamental human rights and the protection of life, property, honor and dignity of minorities under the constitution of Pakistan was our priority.

Speaking at the concluding session of a two-day training program titled "Capacity building training on role and functions of minority facilitation desks," jointly organized by the Police and the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) at the Police Headquarters Hyderabad on Saturday to enhance the skills and awareness of the participants. The training program was attended by police officers and staff from the Hyderabad Range office, including districts Sajawal, Thatta, Jamshoro and Dadu.

The DIG extended congratulations to the (CSSP) team for successfully conducting the training session and expressed optimism that the training would contribute to further improvements in the participants' performance.

He underscored the importance of collective efforts.

Addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of CSSP Noor Mohammad Bajeer highlighted the impact of such trainings in enhancing knowledge, information, skills and attitudes within any field. Earlier Project Manager of the Civil Society Support Program Ms. Naila Panhwar, delivered a welcome address and outlined the objectives of the training.

During the event, Head of the Program Wahid Sangrasi elucidated the role of minority facilitation desks and elaborated on the Article-8 to 22 of the Constitution of Pakistan, pertaining to human rights and protection of minorities.

In the training session, Kashif Bajeer discussed the referral mechanism while Inspector Munawar David delivered informative lectures on relevant subject.

Later on the occasion, the DIG distributed certificates among the participants.