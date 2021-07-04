UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Play Vital Role In Country's Development: Augustine

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Minorities play vital role in country's development: Augustine

LAHORE, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Sunday that religious minorities were an integral part of any society and play a vital role in the development and progress of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a convention of empowering religious minorities' in a local hotel, organized by the HR&MA department with collaboration of Centre for Social Justice to underline the issues faced by representatives of religious minorities, with the participation of councilors and socio-political leaders from Punjab.

The provincial minister said that in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, rights of religious minorities were being ensured like other citizens, adding that significant measures had been taken across the province like to provide special quotas for admissions of minorities students in government institutions, preparation and implementation of ethics, effective representation of HR&MA department in Punjab Curriculum & Textbook board and skills development courses for minorities youth.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said the new local body system had a lot of opportunity for minorities and 30 percent of the provincial funds would go to the local government system. "We have to break the mindset of discrimination against religious minorities" he said.

He mentioned, many of the issues that plagued minorities at a local level because of which they needed a stronger connection with the provincial and Federal governments, and thatcould only be done through local government system.

Representatives of different civil society and religious minorities also participated in the convention.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Civil Society Hotel Progress Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

38 minutes ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

53 minutes ago

World’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel on track ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: The UAE&#039;s prep for big-ticket ev ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.