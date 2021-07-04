LAHORE, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Sunday that religious minorities were an integral part of any society and play a vital role in the development and progress of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a convention of empowering religious minorities' in a local hotel, organized by the HR&MA department with collaboration of Centre for Social Justice to underline the issues faced by representatives of religious minorities, with the participation of councilors and socio-political leaders from Punjab.

The provincial minister said that in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, rights of religious minorities were being ensured like other citizens, adding that significant measures had been taken across the province like to provide special quotas for admissions of minorities students in government institutions, preparation and implementation of ethics, effective representation of HR&MA department in Punjab Curriculum & Textbook board and skills development courses for minorities youth.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said the new local body system had a lot of opportunity for minorities and 30 percent of the provincial funds would go to the local government system. "We have to break the mindset of discrimination against religious minorities" he said.

He mentioned, many of the issues that plagued minorities at a local level because of which they needed a stronger connection with the provincial and Federal governments, and thatcould only be done through local government system.

Representatives of different civil society and religious minorities also participated in the convention.