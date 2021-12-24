UrduPoint.com

Minorities Played Unforgettable Role During Independence Movement: MD RWMC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Minorities played unforgettable role during Independence Movement: MD RWMC

Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Owais Manzoor Tarar has said the role of the minority community during the independence movement and development of Pakistan was memorable

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Owais Manzoor Tarar has said the role of the minority community during the independence movement and development of Pakistan was memorable.

He expressed these views while addressing a Christmas cake cutting ceremony honouring the sanitary workers and their families here on Friday.

In his message on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day, he congratulated the Christian sanitary workers on Christmas and said that RWMC served the citizens by following the message of the founder of Pakistan," Work, work and work only".

Awais said that RWMC had cleaned the places of Father of the Nation's birthday celebrations and other celebrations for Christmas.

The MD said that sanitary workers had to compromise their vacations whole the year and performed their duties with dedication and hard work.

Awais said that minorities in Pakistan have equal rights and religious freedom.

He said the Christian community was an essential part of our society and extended significant services in education, health and other fields of life. In addition, the Christian community was the backbone of RWMC.

He said that he felt pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

Former MPA Arif Abbasi, President Municipal Labor Union Raja Haroon, General Secretary Pastor Shahid, Senior Manager Operations Muhammad Hasnain and other officers were also present.

