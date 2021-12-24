Minorities playing a laudable role in national development: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said all the minorities were playing a crucial role in the national development and he foresaw their laudable contribution to Pakistan in the future too.

"Pakistan's movement was in fact a movement for the protection of rights of minorities as well because (declaration of) Pakistan as an Islamic state at that time was actually a political interpretation of it which was later explained by Quaid-e-Azam in his speech before the Constituent Assembly of 1947 with a famous quote," he said addressing to the participants of Christmas Evening arranged by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) for its Christian employees.

"You are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed, that has nothing to do with the business of State," the minister referred to this quote of Quaid-e-Azam in his address.

Fawad also lauded APP Managing Director Mobashir Hassan for organizing such a colorful evening for its Christian employees.

He also greeted the Christian community "Merry Christmas" at the occasion and said the contours of the Pakistani state were inclusive as every citizen has been playing a crucial role in his or her sphere.

Fawad said there has been a long and remarkable history of Christmas which added a new color to its celebrations with each passing decade.

The Christmas evening was also attended by Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, DG Information Services academy Saeed Javed, Executive Director APP Adeela Rubab, and senior officers of the ministry and APP.

Later, Chaudhry Fawad cut Christmas cake along with Christian employees of APP and presented them with Christmas gifts.