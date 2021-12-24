UrduPoint.com

Minorities Playing A Laudable Role In National Development: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:30 AM

Minorities playing a laudable role in national development: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said all the minorities were playing a crucial role in the national development and he foresaw their laudable contribution to Pakistan in the future too.

"Pakistan's movement was in fact a movement for the protection of rights of minorities as well because (declaration of) Pakistan as an Islamic state at that time was actually a political interpretation of it which was later explained by Quaid-e-Azam in his speech before the Constituent Assembly of 1947 with a famous quote," he said addressing to the participants of Christmas Evening arranged by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) for its Christian employees.

"You are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed, that has nothing to do with the business of State," the minister referred to this quote of Quaid-e-Azam in his address.

Fawad also lauded APP Managing Director Mobashir Hassan for organizing such a colorful evening for its Christian employees.

He also greeted the Christian community "Merry Christmas" at the occasion and said the contours of the Pakistani state were inclusive as every citizen has been playing a crucial role in his or her sphere.

Fawad said there has been a long and remarkable history of Christmas which added a new color to its celebrations with each passing decade.

The Christmas evening was also attended by Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, DG Information Services academy Saeed Javed, Executive Director APP Adeela Rubab, and senior officers of the ministry and APP.

Later, Chaudhry Fawad cut Christmas cake along with Christian employees of APP and presented them with Christmas gifts.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Business Christmas May Christian All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

2 hours ago
 France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record ..

France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record while deaths also rise

9 hours ago
 Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 particip ..

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

9 hours ago
 Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

10 hours ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.