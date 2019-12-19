Minorities playing effective role for strengthening Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Federal minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that the followers of all religions had equal rights in Pakistan and minorities were playing an active role in national development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that the followers of all religions had equal rights in Pakistan and minorities were playing an active role in national development.

The minister expressed these views while speaking at Christmas cake cutting ceremony held here at Glory Gospel Church .

Sheikh Rashid said that minorities had a deep love for Pakistan and had rendered invaluable sacrifices for the country.

He appreciated the role of the Christian community across the country in managing important fields such as education, health and public welfare.

To improve the education sector in the city, two universities has already been built while IT University and Railway University are also in pipeline which will impart higher education to young generation at their doorstep.

He said the present government was taking special interest in laying networks of schools, colleges and institutions adding that more educational institutions would also be built in the city.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the ML-1 project would prove to be a milestone in upgrading the railway infrastructure in the country.