UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Playing Effective Role For Strengthening Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:29 PM

Minorities playing effective role for strengthening Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Federal minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that the followers of all religions had equal rights in Pakistan and minorities were playing an active role in national development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that the followers of all religions had equal rights in Pakistan and minorities were playing an active role in national development.

The minister expressed these views while speaking at Christmas cake cutting ceremony held here at Glory Gospel Church .

Sheikh Rashid said that minorities had a deep love for Pakistan and had rendered invaluable sacrifices for the country.

He appreciated the role of the Christian community across the country in managing important fields such as education, health and public welfare.

To improve the education sector in the city, two universities has already been built while IT University and Railway University are also in pipeline which will impart higher education to young generation at their doorstep.

He said the present government was taking special interest in laying networks of schools, colleges and institutions adding that more educational institutions would also be built in the city.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the ML-1 project would prove to be a milestone in upgrading the railway infrastructure in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Christmas Young Rashid Church Christian All Government Love

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 230 cases

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Vows to Develop Humanitarian Projects With R ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul Refuses to Share Costs of US Military Operat ..

2 minutes ago

KATI welcomes a large delegation of Vietnamese com ..

2 minutes ago

Delegation of British Council calls on DIG Operati ..

11 minutes ago

Japanese Prosecutors Raid Lawmaker's Office Over L ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.