Minorities Playing Important Role In National, Economic Development: Augustine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Aslam Augustine said on Wednesday that minorities were playing a significant role in national and economic development of the country.

He said that minorities were enjoying equal rights in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He was addressing a seminar held under the aegis of Association of Women Awareness and Motivation (AWAM) at Quaid-e-Azam hall, District Bar Association.

He said the constitution of Pakistan provided equal rights to minorities, adding that protection of minorities' rights was part of the PTI manifesto.

He said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had provided equal right to minorities.

He said the objective of observing minorities' day was to highlight the sense of protection among minorities.

AWAM Chairperson Shazia Jorge, Amir Shahzad and others also spoke on the occasion.

