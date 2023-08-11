Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said on Friday that minorities were important organ of the state and they were playing crucial role in its development process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said on Friday that minorities were important organ of the state and they were playing crucial role in its development process.

He expressed these views while speaking at a function, organised on the National Day of Minorities at Unique Group's Dr. Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium here. He said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all minorities, highlighting that minorities possess the same rights as other Pakistanis.

The chairman said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was in favour of rights of minorities in Pakistan and giving them complete religious freedom, adding that at the time of the independence, all minorities of the Subcontinent had the choice to pick one country between Pakistan and India, but their choice was Pakistan. He said that Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah always gave priority to national unity above religious differences and emphasised providing equal rights to all countrymen.

Former provincial minister for minorities Ijaz Alam Augustine said the the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the greatest supporter of protection of rights of minorities in the country, adding that at the time of the Partition, religious minorities settled in Pakistan due to the ideology and religious freedom. He said that Unique Group of Institutions certainly deserved congratulations for organising today's event and such events promote awareness and harmony about the rights of minorities which was the foundation of a united and strong country. He said white colour in national flag of Pakistan represents the minorities, which indicates that people of all religions have equal rights in Pakistan.

UGI Rector Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, project directors Paragon Campus Asif Mehmood, Valencia Town Campus Sabatin Bukhari, Lower Mall Campus Usman Akram and large number of teachers participated.