Minorities Playing Key Role In Development Of Pakistan: Salik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain said on Sunday that the minority community has a key role in the construction and development of Pakistan,

The minister said that the government is working for the welfare and the promotion of minorities and religious harmony in the country. Addressing an event held here for minorities, he said that all religions have complete freedom in Pakistan, adding the minority community has a key role in the construction and development of Pakistan and for the promotion of religious harmony in the country.

Earlier in his statement, Minister of Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that the services of minorities in national fields are commendable.

He said the national flag of Pakistan clearly represents minorities, adding "our constitution guarantees the protection of minorities and social rights."

He said that the promotion of religious harmony is the need of the hour for peace and brotherhood in society. Salik Hussain said that the role of the minority community in the development of the country is commendable, the protection of minorities is the religious responsibility of the government as well as every Pakistani. "We are all united for national integrity and development," he said.

