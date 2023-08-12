Open Menu

Minorities Playing Role For Development In Country, Province: Khalil George

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central Leader and Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George on Saturday said that minorities were playing a vital role in the development of the country and Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central Leader and Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George on Saturday said that minorities were playing a vital role in the development of the country and Balochistan.

Pakistan is the safest country for minorities, our forefathers made the right decision to live in Pakistan at the time of independence.

In Pakistan, any minority has the same rights as a common citizen, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat.

Earlier, the rally was taken out from Quetta in connection with the Independence Day celebrations under the leadership of Khalil George, which reached Ziarat after traveling for several hours.

Where the participants of the rally hoisted the flag on the Quaid-e-Azam Residency and chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan.

He said that in Pakistan people belonging to minorities were serving not only in politics, but also in Pakistan's armed forces, bureaucracy, education, and health in every sector.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared every person living in Pakistan as an equal citizen, these were the guiding principles of the country, due to which we have not faced any kind of problem till date.

He said that the government of Balochistan has always listened to the problems of minorities and tried to solve them, it was hoped that this process would continue in the future.

He said that there was no discrimination of any kind between minority communities, we were all one and would continue to work together for the betterment of our communities.

He said that the amount of funds given to minorities by the mixed provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus has no precedent in the past.

Getting additional funds for minorities has helped a lot in solving their problems at their doorsteps, he noted.

He said that the provincial government has increased the quota of minorities in government jobs from 2 per cent to 5 per cent and has ensured the recruitment of only those belonging to minorities.

Khalil George said that Pakistan was achieved by our forefathers after great life and financial sacrifices, thanks to which we were breathing in the open air today.

He said that we would protect Pakistan till the last drop of our blood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Education Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah George Same Independence Ziarat All From Government Blood Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

1 hour ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

1 hour ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

2 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

2 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

2 hours ago
Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

2 hours ago
 Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage ..

Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage

2 hours ago
 CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebr ..

CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebrations

2 hours ago
 Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots ..

Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots of white fly, pink worm

2 hours ago
 Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" dri ..

Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" drive

2 hours ago
 PSN inaugurates 5th essential clinical workshop at ..

PSN inaugurates 5th essential clinical workshop at QIH

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan