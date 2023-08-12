Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Central Leader and Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George on Saturday said that minorities were playing a vital role in the development of the country and Balochistan.

Pakistan is the safest country for minorities, our forefathers made the right decision to live in Pakistan at the time of independence.

In Pakistan, any minority has the same rights as a common citizen, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat.

Earlier, the rally was taken out from Quetta in connection with the Independence Day celebrations under the leadership of Khalil George, which reached Ziarat after traveling for several hours.

Where the participants of the rally hoisted the flag on the Quaid-e-Azam Residency and chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan.

He said that in Pakistan people belonging to minorities were serving not only in politics, but also in Pakistan's armed forces, bureaucracy, education, and health in every sector.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared every person living in Pakistan as an equal citizen, these were the guiding principles of the country, due to which we have not faced any kind of problem till date.

He said that the government of Balochistan has always listened to the problems of minorities and tried to solve them, it was hoped that this process would continue in the future.

He said that there was no discrimination of any kind between minority communities, we were all one and would continue to work together for the betterment of our communities.

He said that the amount of funds given to minorities by the mixed provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus has no precedent in the past.

Getting additional funds for minorities has helped a lot in solving their problems at their doorsteps, he noted.

He said that the provincial government has increased the quota of minorities in government jobs from 2 per cent to 5 per cent and has ensured the recruitment of only those belonging to minorities.

Khalil George said that Pakistan was achieved by our forefathers after great life and financial sacrifices, thanks to which we were breathing in the open air today.

He said that we would protect Pakistan till the last drop of our blood.