QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George on Friday said that minorities communities were playing their due role for development of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organized under the auspices of the Minority Affairs Department to mark International Minority Day.

Secretary Minority Affairs Noor Muhammad Jogezai, religious scholars Qari Abdul Rasheed, Hafiz Abdul Hafeez, President Hindu Panchayat Raj Kumar, Pandit Ishwar and others attended the ceremony.

George said that the role of minorities in making Pakistan was less than anyone saying that collective measures would be taken to develop the country, saying that Pakistan was the safest country for minorities.

George said although minorities played a relatively insignificant role as compared to Muslims in creating Pakistan but they had been playing a significant role in its development, because they found it as one of the safest countries for minorities in the world.

"Our forefathers made the right decision to stay in Pakistan at the time of independence" that allowed their successors to enjoy growth opportunities offered by this country equally to every citizen regardless of their religion, he added.

He said there Islamic teachings had been very clear about the rights of minorities and the state was needed to follow them continuously.

The main purpose of celebrating International Minority Day around the world was to make people aware of their rights and to make governments safeguard rights of all citizens without any discrimination, George added.

He said that people belonging to minorities were serving not only in politics, but also in Pakistan's armed forces, bureaucracy, education, health and other sectors.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared that all Pakistani citizens were equal, "due to which we have not faced any kind of problem." He said the government of Balochistan had always listened to the problems of minorities and tried to solve them, and it was hoped that this process would continue in the future.

George said that there were differences among the minority communities in Pakistan, "we are all one and would continue to work together for the betterment of our communities." He said that the amount of funds was given to the minorities by provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus was unprecedented, adding that additional funds helped the minorities to a great extent in solving their problems.

He said the provincial government was also taking measures for the welfare of the minority communities. In this regard, a department of minority affairs had been established so that the problems faced by the minorities could be solved on a priority basis, he added.

Other participants also highlighted role of minorities in development of Balochistan and Pakistan.