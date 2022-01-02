Minorities playing vital role in development, prosperity of country: Iffat Jabbar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Station Director of Radio Pakistan Peshawar Syeda Iffat Jabbar Sunday said the minorities were playing a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of the country.

Addressing a function held in connection with the new year at Broadcasting house Peshawar, she said minority communities including Hindu, Sikh and Christian employees of Radio Pakistan were providing valuable services in the organisation across the country.

Taking charge as the first female station director in the 86 years history of Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Syeda Iffat Jabbar was utilizing her leadership quality by showcasing the real image of the city of flower (Peshawar).

Soon after taking charge as the Station Director, she is very much eager to portray a true image of the historical living city of Peshawar, called the city followers.

It is worth mentioning here that Radio Peshawar is a historical station in the Indian Subcontinent which was all India Radio before the formation of Pakistan and was established way back in 1935.

The first Station Director was former Governor of the then NWSP (North West Frontier Province) late Aslam Khattak and then Radio Pakistan came in 1947.

Ever since then prominent personalities have been performing the duties of the director at Peshawar station.

Syeda Iffat Jabbar, the first female director of this historical station as Station Director and has taken various steps to broadcast radio Pakistan Peshawar with modern time as well as taken steps to renovate the old building of the radio station Peshawar with a new year celebration in 2022.

There were many programs related to the new year besides celebrating Christmas day along with Quaid-e-Azam Day with the Christian community and other valuable listeners.

Syeda Iffat Jabbar, Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar has personally organized a tea party inviting all the class-IV employees', security guards and HBT staff. During the party the employees of radio Pakistan Peshawar station also appreciated her for taking all employees on board including workers of the minority community in order to run the affairs of the station in befitting manners.

On this occasion, Station Director Syeda Iffat Jabbar also distributed gifts among the Sikh, Hindus and Christian communities with the aim to establish a close coordination and religious harmony among all sects.