Minorities Plays Vital Role In Pakistan Movement: MNA Dr. Ramesh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:04 AM

Minorities plays vital role in Pakistan Movement: MNA Dr. Ramesh

Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Dr Ramesh Kumar Vakwani said that non-Muslims had also played a vibrant role alongwith the Muslims in the Pakistan Movement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Dr Ramesh Kumar Vakwani said that non-Muslims had also played a vibrant role alongwith the Muslims in the Pakistan Movement.

Talking to the APP on the occasion of National Minorities Day, Dr. Ramesh also called the role of the leaders like Joginder Nath in the freedom movement. Incorporating the role of minorities' leaders in the freedom movement in the curriculum would promote the atmosphere of love, he added.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vakwani said that the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also spoke about the rights of minorities in his speech and gave a guideline about it.

He also thanked the President of Azad Kashmir who organized the ceremony on the occasion of National Day of Minorities.

Sindh Assembly Member Mangala Sharma said that minorities were citizens of Pakistan and were playing a vital role in the construction and development of this country.

