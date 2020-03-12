UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities' Political Activists Join PTI

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

A large number of minorities political activist affiliated with Awami National Party (ANP) and JUI-F) quit their respective political parties and announced to join PTI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A large number of minorities political activist affiliated with Awami National Party (ANP) and JUI-F) quit their respective political parties and announced to join PTI.

Adviser to KP CM on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash welcomed them into the party fold and presented them party caps.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to KP CM on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash said that the joining of the activists of other political parties reflects the sentiments of the people that they are satisfied with the policies of PTI.

He said that the PTI government was making all-out efforts to come up to the expectations of the people and utilizing all available resources for provision of relief to the people.

On this occasion, Riaz Hasrat of PPP, Moon Hanan of JUI-F and Yaqub Wallium and Samsoon Roshan of ANP announced joining PTI.

