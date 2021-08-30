Minorities' problems to be resolved on priority: Speaker PA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has said that solid measures would be taken for resolving problems being faced by the minority community.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of minority communities from district Hangu that called on him at his chamber in the provincial assembly.

He said that the minority community enjoyed equal rights and complete religious freedom in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and assured that concrete measures would be taken for resolving problems of the minorities on priority basis.

He said that new Pakistan was the real Pakistan which was envisioned by the founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

On the other hand, he added that in India atrocities were done to Muslim, Christians and Sikh communities and the whole world had condemned these evil practices.