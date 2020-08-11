UrduPoint.com
Minorities Problems To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: DC Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Minorities problems to be resolved on priority basis: DC Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi said that issues of residential colonies of minorities would be resolved on priority basis.

While addressing a ceremony in connection with "Minority Day" DC Agha Zaheer Sherazi stated that minorities enjoyed equal rights in the country.

Many persons from minorities performed well and played an important role in progress and prosperity of the country.

Agha Zaheer Sherazi added that minorities shared their role in establishment of the dear homeland, Pakistan.

DC further remarked that the door of his office remained open for addressing issues of minorities.

On this occasion, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem and many other citizens from minorities were also present in the ceremony.

