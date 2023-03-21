Minorities property worth Rs 27 bln recovered from illegal occupation: SC told

Head of the Minority Rights Commission Shoaib Sadal on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that so far property belonging to minorities worth Rs 27 billion had been recovered from illegal possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Head of the Minority Rights Commission Shoaib Sadal on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that so far property belonging to minorities worth Rs 27 billion had been recovered from illegal possession.

Shoaib Sadal also told the two-judge bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan that the provincial governments were not cooperating with the Commission regarding many assets and prayed for issuance of directives to the provincial governments and their police chiefs in that regard.

He informed the bench, which was hearing a suo moto case regarding the rights of minorities, that the Commission had also submitted its reply to the court.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that the court would hear the answers of all respondents together.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) lawyer Hafiz Ahsan Ahmed said that several assets of the ETPB had been illegally occupied in various cities, which could not be retrieve despite many attempts.

Representative of Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar alleged that the ETPB was showing a 'dhram shala' as commercial property.

A detailed report about the property of Auqaf Department was also submitted to the bench.

The case was subsequently adjourned for an indefinite time.