Minorities Quota In Educational Institutions Being Strictly Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) In a landmark gathering held at the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stakeholders including representatives from the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR), Sub-Committee for Minority Rights NCHR, Blue Veins, and the Civil Society Organization (CSO) support group, converged to deliberate upon the critical issue of the two percent admission minority quota compliance in higher education.

The meeting aimed to outline the challenges and pave the way forward towards its effective implementation.

In addition to the discussed points and quotes, the deliberations touched upon some critical facets of the higher education system in KP.

The stakeholders highlighted that this quota system, beyond just numbers, represents the commitment to a diverse, inclusive, and integrated society.

Zahir Shah, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Higher Education, underlined the Government's dedication to the cause, stating, "The KP Government is committed to showing 100 percent compliance towards the implementation of the allocated quota for minorities. This commitment will be strictly monitored through the online Higher Education Management Information System (HEMIS)."

To put things into perspective, as per the provided data, there are currently 320 colleges in KP offering Bachelor of Science (BS) and Associate Degree Program (ADP) courses.

Out of these, 64 seats are specifically reserved for minority students on an annual basis. Additionally, at the intermediate level, there's a reservation of 40 seats to further the cause of minority students.

The Coordinator NCHR, reflecting upon the significance of the reservation system, commented, "It is crucial that we ensure a stringent observation of the quota for minorities. This not only ensures representation but significantly contributes to their overall improvement. The National Commission for Human Rights stands committed to ensuring compliance at all levels."

Qamar Naseem, Program Manager Blue Veins, emphasized the importance of bridging the educational gap.

He stated, "Equal education opportunities for minorities are not just about fairness. Education imparts knowledge and cultivates critical thinking, ingenuity, and empathy. It is an essential cornerstone for a more inclusive and brighter future for everyone."

Sahib Singh, a renowned minority rights activist, also shared his thoughts, expressing, "The essence of a diverse society lies in the equal opportunities it provides to all its constituents. Upholding the minority education quota is not just about adhering to a rule but nurturing the foundation of our unity in diversity."

More Stories From Pakistan