Minorities quota in universities lauded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Representatives of Christian community on Friday thanked the provincial minister for Minority Affairs & Human Rights,Ijaz Alam Augustine for his efforts and input in the 'landmark decision' of allocation of two per cent quota for minorities in the universities under "Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package.

"The minister Friday said in a statement that youth belonging to minorities were facing issues in getting "high end jobs" under 5 percent quota because of lack of highly educated candidates.

"To solve this problem, under Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package, Punjab Cabinet approved 2 percent quota for minorities in universities."Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that every segment of the society has served Pakistan well and it is our responsibility to ensure their welfare and well being .