UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Quota In Universities Lauded

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:18 PM

Minorities quota in universities lauded

Representatives of Christian community on Friday thanked the provincial minister for Minority Affairs & Human Rights,Ijaz Alam Augustine for his efforts and input in the 'landmark decision' of allocation of two per cent quota for minorities in the universities under "Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Representatives of Christian community on Friday thanked the provincial minister for Minority Affairs & Human Rights,Ijaz Alam Augustine for his efforts and input in the 'landmark decision' of allocation of two per cent quota for minorities in the universities under "Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package.

"The minister Friday said in a statement that youth belonging to minorities were facing issues in getting "high end jobs" under 5 percent quota because of lack of highly educated candidates.

"To solve this problem, under Punjab Minorities Empowerment Package, Punjab Cabinet approved 2 percent quota for minorities in universities."Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that every segment of the society has served Pakistan well and it is our responsibility to ensure their welfare and well being .

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Minority Christian Cabinet Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority mar ..

36 minutes ago

Portugal's COVID-19 Deaths Top 1,000 After 18 New ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Expresses Support for Michigan Anti-Lockdown ..

3 minutes ago

Tehsil Admin recovers 1573 bags of sugar, rice

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab chairs meeting on new cleanl ..

3 minutes ago

National Emirati legislative systems guarantee pro ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.