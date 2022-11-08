Minorities rights fully protected in KP: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wazirzada on Tuesday said that minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fully secure and enjoying equal rights like other citizens of the country.

In a statement, he said that the provincial government spent a record Rs 3.5 billion on projects for minorities' welfare and development.

He said the provincial government was giving special attention to quality education for children of minority communities across the province.

He said that minorities rendered great sacrifices for the sake of the motherland and they are always ready to protect the country against nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

He said that the government was well aware of the problems being faced by minority communities and in this regard, the government had issued cheques of financial assistance to deserving persons.

He said that the KP government has taken practical steps to equip youth of minority communities with education, adding that the PTI government during its four-year tenure had not only facilitated communication between the ministers and the people but also the rewards given to the people of minority communities and made them aware of their rights.

He said that to encourage the children of minorities to get higher education, the provincial government on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have allocated a hefty amount of Rs 145 billion in the budget for minorities.