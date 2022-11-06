UrduPoint.com

Minorities' Rights Have Always Protected, Respected: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Minorities' rights have always protected, respected: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Sunday said that the rights of all minorities have always protected and respected and all such problems of the Christian colony and other minorities would also be resolved on priority basis.

He said this while addressing the Christian community and public in an open court held here.

The problems of Christian colonies would be resolved on priority basis and for this the local government allocated funds for minorities.

He said "we have always protected and respected the rights of minorities, they are not less than brothers and sisters for us because they are also citizens of Pakistan like us. I am sorry to hear about the problems of Subhanabad and Shaheedabad areas that no one has paid any attention to these areas, but as a mayor I will take every practical step to solve these problems as early as possible.

" Residents of these areas, informed the Mayor about their problems being faced by them like unscheduled load-shedding of electricity and gas, overbilling, electricity poles and hanging wires etc.

The residents also complained that there was no adequate arrangement for clean drinking water while health facilities were also non-existent in these areas.

Haji Zubair Ali said that we have always prioritized the rights of minorities and provided them all possible support like our brothers and sisters which will be continued. He said, full seriousness would be shown in solving the problems of the Christian colony and the condition of the churches would also be improved very soon so that the Christians do not face any problem in their worship.

