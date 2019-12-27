UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities' Rights Protected In Pakistan: Deputy US CG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:01 PM

Minorities' rights protected in Pakistan: Deputy US CG

American Deputy Consul General (CG) in Karachi Jack Hillmeyer said that minorities' rights have been protected in Pakistan and they freely celebrate their religious and social festivals here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :American Deputy Consul General (CG) in Karachi Jack Hillmeyer said that minorities' rights have been protected in Pakistan and they freely celebrate their religious and social festivals here.

He said that all efforts in this connection and especially the endeavors of Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan to promote inter-faith harmony rightly deserves praise and appreciation.

He expressed these views while speaking in a Christmas cake cutting ceremony hosted by the Mayor Karachi for members of the Christian community in Safari Park here, said a staement on Friday.

The Mayor was represented by Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, whereas Director Safari Park Kanwar Ayub welcomed the guests on this occasion.

Others who participated in the event include Pastor Suleman Manzoor, International Sweden, Pastor Muazzam John, Chairman APCC, Bishop Jamis Poul, Chairman new revival Church, Adv Shahbaz Sohtra, NAB Sindh, Pastor Shahid Anwer from Church of Pakistan with members from Christian community in the city council Karachi.

The US Deputy CG along with chairman DMC Central and others cut the cake as children presented beautiful tableau while the program was begun with national anthem.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan MQM National Accountability Bureau Christmas Bishop Sweden Church Christian Event All From

Recent Stories

Triple strike hurts England

4 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy, Security to Suffer From Brexit ..

4 minutes ago

Govt increases Ehsaas Kifalat programme stipend fr ..

4 minutes ago

WMG urged to practice medicine to counter shortage ..

14 minutes ago

Paris blitzes to fourth men's World Cup downhill w ..

14 minutes ago

Iran, China, Russia start joint naval drills

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.