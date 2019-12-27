Minorities' rights protected in Pakistan: Deputy US CG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :American Deputy Consul General (CG) in Karachi Jack Hillmeyer said that minorities' rights have been protected in Pakistan and they freely celebrate their religious and social festivals here.

He said that all efforts in this connection and especially the endeavors of Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan to promote inter-faith harmony rightly deserves praise and appreciation.

He expressed these views while speaking in a Christmas cake cutting ceremony hosted by the Mayor Karachi for members of the Christian community in Safari Park here, said a staement on Friday.

The Mayor was represented by Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, whereas Director Safari Park Kanwar Ayub welcomed the guests on this occasion.

Others who participated in the event include Pastor Suleman Manzoor, International Sweden, Pastor Muazzam John, Chairman APCC, Bishop Jamis Poul, Chairman new revival Church, Adv Shahbaz Sohtra, NAB Sindh, Pastor Shahid Anwer from Church of Pakistan with members from Christian community in the city council Karachi.

The US Deputy CG along with chairman DMC Central and others cut the cake as children presented beautiful tableau while the program was begun with national anthem.