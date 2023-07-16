Minorities rights' protection part of PPP manifesto: Chan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Protection of the rights of minorities is one of the main points of the manifesto of the People's Party, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Wing President Naseeb Chan said here Sunday.

PPP is the representative party of all Pakistanis under the unified constitution gifted to the nation by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in which all minority communities including Christians have equal rights.

He said that the People's Party is the representative party of the minorities, the deprived classes, and the protection of the rights of the minorities are included in the first points of the manifesto of the Pakistan People's Party.

PPP is the voice of the poor and middle class and it valued the right of the labourers. Naseeb Chan said that the PPP has always been at the forefront of the struggle for the rights of the backward classes and the poor.

He said that the governments of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari including the Senate ensured representation of non-Muslims in elected houses.