UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities' Rights Top Priority Of Government

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:40 PM

Minorities' rights top priority of government

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) was giving top priority to the protection of rights of minorities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) was giving top priority to the protection of rights of minorities in the country.

Talking to APP, Federal Secretary of Ministry Rabia Javeria Agha lauded the contributions of minorities towards the collective objective of attaining truly developed Pakistan.

She said that present government is committed to ensure equal opportunities for all the communities in the country.

She said that government had reopened Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh religion followers from around the world.

She added that ministry is working with noble intention to end violation in minorities rights at every level across the country.

"We have pioneered a wide-ranging social protection programme (Ehsaas or Compassion) for minorities also aimed at alleviating the plight of the marginalized, through financial empowerment of women, provision of shelter to the homeless and through removal of financial barriers to accessing health and education", she added .

Last year, she added that the leading government had open Kartarpur Corirdor and 18 denominations of Christian church here they profess their religion freely.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Women Church Christian All From Government Top Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Italy Requests Pentagon's Support in Battle Agains ..

9 minutes ago

Two patients infected with Corona Virus in Sargodh ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Germany Up 4,000 to Over 22,6 ..

9 minutes ago

March 23 calls national unity, coherence to curb C ..

4 minutes ago

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by 462, Case ..

4 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu is receiving significant support in the ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.