Minorities' rights top priority of government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) was giving top priority to the protection of rights of minorities in the country.

Talking to APP, Federal Secretary of Ministry Rabia Javeria Agha lauded the contributions of minorities towards the collective objective of attaining truly developed Pakistan.

She said that present government is committed to ensure equal opportunities for all the communities in the country.

She said that government had reopened Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh religion followers from around the world.

She added that ministry is working with noble intention to end violation in minorities rights at every level across the country.

"We have pioneered a wide-ranging social protection programme (Ehsaas or Compassion) for minorities also aimed at alleviating the plight of the marginalized, through financial empowerment of women, provision of shelter to the homeless and through removal of financial barriers to accessing health and education", she added .

Last year, she added that the leading government had open Kartarpur Corirdor and 18 denominations of Christian church here they profess their religion freely.