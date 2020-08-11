Minorities role for creation, uplift of country is unforgettable: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi said that role of minorities in creation and uplift of Pakistan were unforgettable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi said that role of minorities in creation and uplift of Pakistan were unforgettable.

Quaid-e-Azam's speech on August 11 was very much clear about equal status of minorities. He said this in a ceremony held under auspices of Punjab Overseas Commission District Multan and Young Pakistanis Organization, here on Tuesday. Qureshi stated that Independence was achieved after numerous sacrifices. One should assess value of Independence who were facing curfew situation since 377 days in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He stated that the dear homeland would made matchless progress under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI leader Syed Abid Imam Shah also spoke and stated that Minorities were our pride. The white colour in flag represents minorities. Chairman Overseas Commission District Multan Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Mian Majid, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Marqis Younis, Professor Azam Hussain and others also highlighted different aspects of Independence.