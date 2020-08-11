UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities Role For Creation, Uplift Of Country Is Unforgettable: Nadeem Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:35 PM

Minorities role for creation, uplift of country is unforgettable: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi said that role of minorities in creation and uplift of Pakistan were unforgettable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi said that role of minorities in creation and uplift of Pakistan were unforgettable.

Quaid-e-Azam's speech on August 11 was very much clear about equal status of minorities. He said this in a ceremony held under auspices of Punjab Overseas Commission District Multan and Young Pakistanis Organization, here on Tuesday. Qureshi stated that Independence was achieved after numerous sacrifices. One should assess value of Independence who were facing curfew situation since 377 days in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He stated that the dear homeland would made matchless progress under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI leader Syed Abid Imam Shah also spoke and stated that Minorities were our pride. The white colour in flag represents minorities. Chairman Overseas Commission District Multan Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Mian Majid, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Marqis Younis, Professor Azam Hussain and others also highlighted different aspects of Independence.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Young Jammu Progress Independence August

Recent Stories

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

23 minutes ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

38 minutes ago

DC paid surprise visit to E-Khidmat centre

3 minutes ago

UK department store Debenhams cuts 2,500 jobs

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University introduces 20% discount for h ..

2 hours ago

Macron Pledges to Boost Security For French Citize ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.