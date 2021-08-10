UrduPoint.com

Minorities Role In Country Progress Can't Be Ignored: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:57 PM

Minorities role in country progress can't be ignored: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the strong role of religious minorities in the development of the country cannot be ignored

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the strong role of religious minorities in the development of the country cannot be ignored.

In his message on national minorities day being observed on August 11, the CM stressed that minorities enjoy equal rights and the PTI government was fully committed to providing equal opportunities for development of every segment of the society.

The constitution of Pakistan ensures the protection of fundamental rights and it is also a part of PTI's manifesto,he added.

The religious minorities are provided equal opportunities for inclusion in the development process and it is important that the founding fathers have also stressed equal rights for the minority communities, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Minority August Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief Minister attends oath taking ceremony

Chief Minister attends oath taking ceremony

3 minutes ago
 Need stressed to promote oilseed crops in Pakistan ..

Need stressed to promote oilseed crops in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 PTI's victory in AJK reflects people's trust in it ..

PTI's victory in AJK reflects people's trust in its policies: Aamir Dogar

3 minutes ago
 AC inaugurates "Jashan-i-Azadi Tree Plantation" dr ..

AC inaugurates "Jashan-i-Azadi Tree Plantation" drive

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to promote calligraphy: Usman Buzda ..

Govt committed to promote calligraphy: Usman Buzdar

3 minutes ago
 DC Awaran chairs meeting to finalize preparation o ..

DC Awaran chairs meeting to finalize preparation of August 14

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.