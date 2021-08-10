(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the strong role of religious minorities in the development of the country cannot be ignored

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the strong role of religious minorities in the development of the country cannot be ignored.

In his message on national minorities day being observed on August 11, the CM stressed that minorities enjoy equal rights and the PTI government was fully committed to providing equal opportunities for development of every segment of the society.

The constitution of Pakistan ensures the protection of fundamental rights and it is also a part of PTI's manifesto,he added.

The religious minorities are provided equal opportunities for inclusion in the development process and it is important that the founding fathers have also stressed equal rights for the minority communities, he added.