Minorities' role in nation-building lauded

National Minority Day was observed in Attock on Wednesday to highlight the contribution of the minorities for the country's progress

The day was marked to recognize and to honor the services and sacrifices rendered by religious minorities for the country.

To mark the day, a function was organized at Attock, where the participants praised different minority groups for playing effective role in the Pakistan movement and the nation building.

The event was arranged by Pakistan Minority Rights Committee, wherein deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar was Chief guest while PTI focal person district Attock Syed Khawar Abbass Boukhai has presided the function.

The services of the minorities' communities and their notable personalities for the nation were highlighted and acknowledged during the seminar.

Speaking on this occasion, deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar said that the role of religious minorities, especially the Christian nation, has been exemplary in the development of Pakistan and prosperity, and that religious minorities are equally loyal to Pakistan.

He added that the day was observed to recognize the contributions of the minorities in the making of Pakistan and national-building.

He also has lauded the minorities for extending cooperation with district government during emergency situation of COVID-19.

PTI focal person district Attock Syed Khawar Abbass Boukhai speaking on this occasion has lauded the contribution and sacrifices of minorities in creation of Pakistan and nation-building.

He said the minority community has been playing an important role in progress and development of the country.

He said the hospitals and educational facilities set up by the followers of the Hindu and Christian faiths are serving masses regardless of religion, caste and creed.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had introduced landmark decisions to empower the minorities in the country.