UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities' Role In Nation-building Lauded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:05 AM

Minorities' role in nation-building lauded

National Minority Day was observed in Attock on Wednesday to highlight the contribution of the minorities for the country's progress

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :National Minority Day was observed in Attock on Wednesday to highlight the contribution of the minorities for the country's progress.

The day was marked to recognize and to honor the services and sacrifices rendered by religious minorities for the country.

To mark the day, a function was organized at Attock, where the participants praised different minority groups for playing effective role in the Pakistan movement and the nation building.

The event was arranged by Pakistan Minority Rights Committee, wherein deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar was Chief guest while PTI focal person district Attock Syed Khawar Abbass Boukhai has presided the function.

The services of the minorities' communities and their notable personalities for the nation were highlighted and acknowledged during the seminar.

Speaking on this occasion, deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar said that the role of religious minorities, especially the Christian nation, has been exemplary in the development of Pakistan and prosperity, and that religious minorities are equally loyal to Pakistan.

He added that the day was observed to recognize the contributions of the minorities in the making of Pakistan and national-building.

He also has lauded the minorities for extending cooperation with district government during emergency situation of COVID-19.

PTI focal person district Attock Syed Khawar Abbass Boukhai speaking on this occasion has lauded the contribution and sacrifices of minorities in creation of Pakistan and nation-building.

He said the minority community has been playing an important role in progress and development of the country.

He said the hospitals and educational facilities set up by the followers of the Hindu and Christian faiths are serving masses regardless of religion, caste and creed.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had introduced landmark decisions to empower the minorities in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Minority Progress Attock Christian Event Government

Recent Stories

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

4 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

20 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

34 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

50 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE sheds light on Youth Council&#039;s strategi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.