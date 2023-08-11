LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has emphasized that denying the role of minorities in Pakistan's progress and well-being is not an option.

In a message on National Minorities Day, he stated that the Constitution 1973 guarantees equal rights to all minorities. He highlighted that minorities possess the same rights as other Pakistanis.

He noted that the PPP actively safeguarded the rights of minorities constitutionally and that the state was responsible for ensuring equal rights and religious freedom for all citizens.

Rana Farooq Saeed praised the establishment of the Ministry of Minority Affairs as a significant step taken by the PPP.

He lauded the PPP as the party that successfully secured representation for minorities in assemblies, both in general seats and in the Senate.

He extended commendation to former president Asif Ali Zardari for the decision to designate August 11 as National Minorities Day. This decision, he noted, reflects the PPP's commitment to acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of minorities in Pakistan.