Minorities' security top priority:SSP Operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon Rashid on Wednesday said that the security of minorities and notables of all faiths was the top priority for which all possible steps were taken.

He met with family of slain Sikh Hakeem Sardar Satnam Singh at SP City office and gave assurance that culprits involved in the incident would be arrested soon.

SSP Investigation Kokab Farooq and SP City Atiq Shah were also present on the occasion.

SSP Operations directed that all possible resources and means should be utilized to arrest culprits involved in the murder of renowned Sikh Hakeem.

He said that a high-level committee had been constituted to investigate Sikh murder case from all angles.

Earlier, SSP Operations visited various areas of the city and police stations to review security situation and checked record of police stations.

He talked with accused in lockups and inspected surveillance cameras and cleanliness situation in police stations.

SSP Operations also inspected monitoring of various areas of the city through CCTV camera through control room setup at Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station.

He also visited worship places of minority community and inner city bazaars to review security situation.