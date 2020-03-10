UrduPoint.com
Minorities To Be Given Equal Share For Inclusive Development: HR&MA Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Minorities to be given equal share for inclusive development: HR&MA minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Tuesday said that the provincial government would take all minorities along and they would be given equal share for inclusive development.

He was attending an event regarding Holi celebrations, organised by Ambedkar Society for South Asia while various bishops, pastors, leaders of different faiths, Chairman of the Hindu Sadhara Sabha Amarnath Randhawa and other senior leaders of PTI were also present.

Provincial Human Rights Minister congratulated to communities and said that Holi and Diwali grants were being given for the first time in the history of Punjab and Rs 7 million has been given as Holi grant to the Hindu community and Rs 60 million allocated for minority communities.

The minister said that minority empowerment package of Punjab was a worth-following step for other provinces, under this package, gurdwaras, Hindu temples and churches would be repaired and necessary facilities would be provided at the religious places of minority communities.

Later, in the ceremony Holi was celebrated. The minister also attended another Holi ceremony at Shiv Mandir, Nila Gunbad.

