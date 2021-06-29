Minorities to be taught their own religious curriculum: Shafqat Mahmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Monday said that minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Kalash and Bihai communities will be taught their own religious curriculum and values for the first time in the history of the country.

He was speaking in a meeting with the British High Commissioner, Christian Turner who called on the former.

The two sides exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Appreciating the supportive role of the United Kingdom, Shafqat Mahmood said Pakistan and the United Kingdom are deep strategic partners in the field of education and during incumbent government this long-standing partnership between the two has been further strengthened.

The two sides reaffirmed their firm resolve to further fortify their cooperation in the field of education.

Admiring Pakistan's response to Covid-19 pandemic, British High Commissioner said, Pakistan has done well so far to curtail the spread of virus.

He also formally invited the minister to participate, along with a delegation in the Global Education summit: financing GPE 2021-2025 taking place by the end of July in the United Kingdom.

The summit will be a key moment for the global community to come together and support quality education for all the children. Centrepiece of the summit will be the opportunity for leaders to make a 5-year pledge to support GPE's work to help transform education systems in upto 90 countries.

British High Commissioner also lauded the initiatives of distance learning, Ed Tech blended learning and vowed to support Pakistan in the field of education.