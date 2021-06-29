UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minorities To Be Taught Their Own Religious Curriculum: Shafqat Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:17 AM

Minorities to be taught their own religious curriculum: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Monday said that minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Kalash and Bihai communities will be taught their own religious curriculum and values for the first time in the history of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Monday said that minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Kalash and Bihai communities will be taught their own religious curriculum and values for the first time in the history of the country.

He was speaking in a meeting with the British High Commissioner, Christian Turner who called on the former.

The two sides exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Appreciating the supportive role of the United Kingdom, Shafqat Mahmood said Pakistan and the United Kingdom are deep strategic partners in the field of education and during incumbent government this long-standing partnership between the two has been further strengthened.

The two sides reaffirmed their firm resolve to further fortify their cooperation in the field of education.

Admiring Pakistan's response to Covid-19 pandemic, British High Commissioner said, Pakistan has done well so far to curtail the spread of virus.

He also formally invited the minister to participate, along with a delegation in the Global Education summit: financing GPE 2021-2025 taking place by the end of July in the United Kingdom.

The summit will be a key moment for the global community to come together and support quality education for all the children. Centrepiece of the summit will be the opportunity for leaders to make a 5-year pledge to support GPE's work to help transform education systems in upto 90 countries.

British High Commissioner also lauded the initiatives of distance learning, Ed Tech blended learning and vowed to support Pakistan in the field of education.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education United Kingdom July Christian All Government

Recent Stories

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

2 minutes ago

No room for corruption in society: President

2 minutes ago

Iran Hopes to Double Russian Grain Imports - Ambas ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Not Attending Tokyo Olympic Games - White Ho ..

12 minutes ago

PSDP automation system started for improvement of ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.