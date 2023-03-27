UrduPoint.com

Minority Affairs Dept Invites Applications For Merit Scholarships 2022-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Minority Affairs dept invites applications for merit scholarships 2022-23

Sindh Minority Affairs Department, on Monday, invited applications for grant of merit scholarships to eligible students of the minority communities for the educational year 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Minority Affairs Department, on Monday, invited applications for grant of merit scholarships to eligible students of the minority communities for the educational year 2022-23.

The Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyanchand Essarani, in a statement issued here, said that scholarships would be awarded to higher secondary school, college and university students.

He said that on the special instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the funds for scholarships have been substantially increased in the current year as compared to the previous year.

In the year 2021-22, as many as 3284 students were awarded scholarships which included 2044 students of universities and 1240 students of colleges, he said adding that measures were being taken to ensure distribution of the scholarships by end of the current financial year.

He informed that scholarships would be awarded purely on merit basis and for the first time third-party services have been acquired to ensure transparency in the scholarship process.

The scholarships would be awarded to meritorious students belonging to minority communities through IBA Sukkur, the minister said and informed the students that application forms for the scholarships could be downloaded from the website of IBA Sukkur and the dully filled in application forms to be submitted to the IBA Sukkur by April 30, 2023.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Minority Sukkur April From Institute Of Business Administration Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Cha ..

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Changes in His Cabinet Ahead of L ..

2 minutes ago
 The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issu ..

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 2 killed, one injured in road accident in Faisalab ..

2 killed, one injured in road accident in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court serves notices in plea against K ..

The Supreme Court serves notices in plea against KPK, Punjab elections delay

3 minutes ago
 City Police Officer (CPO visits flour distribution ..

City Police Officer (CPO visits flour distribution points

3 minutes ago
 Moldova to Conduct Joint Military Training With Ro ..

Moldova to Conduct Joint Military Training With Romania, US, UK - Defense Minist ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.