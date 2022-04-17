Minority affairs minister extends greetings on Easter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchand Esrani extended greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter here on Sunday.

He said that the Christain community of the country was celebrating it with freedom and religious ferver.

He said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had always taken measures for the protection of minorities' rights.

Gianchand said that Easter "teaches us to move on the path to sacrifice, forgiveness and affection."