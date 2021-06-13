Minority Affairs Minister visits shrine of Makhdoom Abdul Rahim Garhori Sharif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, visited the shrine of renowned Sufi saint Makhdoom Abdul Rahim Garhori at Garhoor Sharif.

Syed Asif Ali Shah, a Gadhi Nasheen of Dargah Makhdoom Abdul Rahim Garhori Sharif, was also accompanied by Hari Ram Kishori Lal, said a statement here on Sunday.

The minister offered special prayers for the security of the country and the nation and protection from corona-virus.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said Sindh is a land of Sufis and saints and they all have to play our vibrant role in building a better society by following the teachings of the sufis irrespective of race and religion.