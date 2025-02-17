Minority Card distribution ceremony held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Chief Minister's Minority Card distribution among Christians held at Faisal Hall, on Monday.

Dr. Liaqat Ali Khan (former MPA) was chief guest of the ceremony while Mushtaq Gul, a member of the Minority Wing of Pakistan Muslim League-N, along with several distinguished guests were also present.

During the event, Rs 10,500 and a minority card were distributed among each Christian individual aiming to provide them with financial support and social benefits.

Assistant Director of Social Welfare, Asma Manzoor, warmly welcomed the guests and highlighted the initiative's importance.

She stated that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has fulfilled her commitment to the minority communities by turning her words into action, emphasizing that "minorities are the crown of our heads."

This initiative is expected to empower minority communities by ensuring their inclusion in various welfare programs and financial assistance schemes across the province, she added.