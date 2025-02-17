Open Menu

Minority Card Distribution Ceremony Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:37 PM

Minority Card distribution ceremony held

The Punjab Chief Minister's Minority Card distribution among Christians held at Faisal Hall, on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Chief Minister's Minority Card distribution among Christians held at Faisal Hall, on Monday.

Dr. Liaqat Ali Khan (former MPA) was chief guest of the ceremony while Mushtaq Gul, a member of the Minority Wing of Pakistan Muslim League-N, along with several distinguished guests were also present.

During the event, Rs 10,500 and a minority card were distributed among each Christian individual aiming to provide them with financial support and social benefits.

Assistant Director of Social Welfare, Asma Manzoor, warmly welcomed the guests and highlighted the initiative's importance.

She stated that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has fulfilled her commitment to the minority communities by turning her words into action, emphasizing that "minorities are the crown of our heads."

This initiative is expected to empower minority communities by ensuring their inclusion in various welfare programs and financial assistance schemes across the province, she added.

Recent Stories

Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority

Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority

9 minutes ago
 Minority Card distribution ceremony held

Minority Card distribution ceremony held

4 minutes ago
 Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar

Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar

4 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara visits injured police officer at Ayub T ..

DIG Hazara visits injured police officer at Ayub Teaching Hospital

4 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of State of Israel

26 minutes ago
 Micro-finance Challenges, Opportunities' session h ..

Micro-finance Challenges, Opportunities' session held at SAFCO Office

22 minutes ago
Ahsan prioritize for ability to leverage 5G potent ..

Ahsan prioritize for ability to leverage 5G potential, for Socio-economic transf ..

22 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

23 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall expected in u ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall expected in upper parts of country from Feb ..

23 minutes ago
 3 Fake cops arrested

3 Fake cops arrested

23 minutes ago
 Officers’ delegation visits FDA City

Officers’ delegation visits FDA City

23 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakistan

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan