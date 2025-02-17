Minority Card Distribution Ceremony Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:37 PM
The Punjab Chief Minister's Minority Card distribution among Christians held at Faisal Hall, on Monday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Chief Minister's Minority Card distribution among Christians held at Faisal Hall, on Monday.
Dr. Liaqat Ali Khan (former MPA) was chief guest of the ceremony while Mushtaq Gul, a member of the Minority Wing of Pakistan Muslim League-N, along with several distinguished guests were also present.
During the event, Rs 10,500 and a minority card were distributed among each Christian individual aiming to provide them with financial support and social benefits.
Assistant Director of Social Welfare, Asma Manzoor, warmly welcomed the guests and highlighted the initiative's importance.
She stated that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has fulfilled her commitment to the minority communities by turning her words into action, emphasizing that "minorities are the crown of our heads."
This initiative is expected to empower minority communities by ensuring their inclusion in various welfare programs and financial assistance schemes across the province, she added.
Recent Stories
Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority
Minority Card distribution ceremony held
Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar
DIG Hazara visits injured police officer at Ayub Teaching Hospital
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of State of Israel
Micro-finance Challenges, Opportunities' session held at SAFCO Office
Ahsan prioritize for ability to leverage 5G potential, for Socio-economic transf ..
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore
Rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall expected in upper parts of country from Feb ..
3 Fake cops arrested
Officers’ delegation visits FDA City
Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority9 minutes ago
-
Minority Card distribution ceremony held4 minutes ago
-
Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar4 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara visits injured police officer at Ayub Teaching Hospital4 minutes ago
-
Micro-finance Challenges, Opportunities' session held at SAFCO Office22 minutes ago
-
3 Fake cops arrested23 minutes ago
-
Officers’ delegation visits FDA City23 minutes ago
-
Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest35 minutes ago
-
ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases35 minutes ago
-
Minority cards distributed35 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission35 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy projects35 minutes ago