Minority cards distributed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a distribution ceremony of Pakistan’s first “Chief Minister Minority Card” was held at the Municipal Corporation hall here on Monday.

In the first phase, cards were distributed among 25 men and women of Christian families belonging to district Faisalabad, while the cards would be distributed among 8,000 Christian families in the district.

MPA Qudsia Batool and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Fazal Abbas distributed the cards.

MPA Qudsia Batool said that Rs. 10,500 will be given to minority card holders.

She said that the Punjab government attaches priority to protect the minority community and improve their living standard.