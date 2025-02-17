Open Menu

Minority Cards Distributed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 07:06 PM

Minority cards distributed

On the instructions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a distribution ceremony of Pakistan’s first “Chief Minister Minority Card” was held at the Municipal Corporation hall here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a distribution ceremony of Pakistan’s first “Chief Minister Minority Card” was held at the Municipal Corporation hall here on Monday.

In the first phase, cards were distributed among 25 men and women of Christian families belonging to district Faisalabad, while the cards would be distributed among 8,000 Christian families in the district.

MPA Qudsia Batool and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Fazal Abbas distributed the cards.

MPA Qudsia Batool said that Rs. 10,500 will be given to minority card holders.

She said that the Punjab government attaches priority to protect the minority community and improve their living standard.

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off stude ..

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..

5 minutes ago
 Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their ..

Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest

5 minutes ago
 ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cas ..

ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases

5 minutes ago
 Minority cards distributed

Minority cards distributed

5 minutes ago
 CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electric ..

CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission

5 minutes ago
Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..

11 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, imp ..

Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy pr ..

5 minutes ago
 Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballist ..

Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025

11 minutes ago
 Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn ..

Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience D ..

9 minutes ago
 Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process

Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan