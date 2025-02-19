Open Menu

Minority Cards Distributed Among 18 Families In Lodhran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Minority cards distributed among 18 families in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir distributed Minority cards among deserving minority families as part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s welfare initiative.

Under the program, the Punjab government would provide financial assistance of Rs 10,500 on a quarterly basis to eligible minority families, aiming to support their socio-economic needs.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Dr. Lubna Nazir highlighted the government’s commitment to welfare and development of minority communities.

She stated, "The Punjab government firmly believes that progress of minority communities is essential for overall development of society. The financial assistance will help improve the living standards of underprivileged minority families, empowering them economically."

According to details, in the first phase of the programme, Minority cards were distributed among 18 deserving men and women belonging to Lodhran district.

Recent Stories

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

14 minutes ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

43 minutes ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

43 minutes ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

57 minutes ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

2 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

2 hours ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

2 hours ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

3 hours ago
 Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan