Minority cards distributed among 18 families in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir distributed Minority cards among deserving minority families as part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s welfare initiative.

Under the program, the Punjab government would provide financial assistance of Rs 10,500 on a quarterly basis to eligible minority families, aiming to support their socio-economic needs.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony, Dr. Lubna Nazir highlighted the government’s commitment to welfare and development of minority communities.

She stated, "The Punjab government firmly believes that progress of minority communities is essential for overall development of society. The financial assistance will help improve the living standards of underprivileged minority families, empowering them economically."

According to details, in the first phase of the programme, Minority cards were distributed among 18 deserving men and women belonging to Lodhran district.