Minority Cards Distributed In Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The minority cards were distributed in Khanewal to support underprivileged minority families.

The event was held at a local hotel, in which Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora participated as chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora emphasized that minorities were an integral part and all Pakistanis are equal. He highlighted that under the leadership of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government was actively working to protect minority rights. For the first time in history, the government is providing a quarterly financial aid of Rs. 10,500 to deserving minority families.

He further stated that renovation and construction work was underway at minorities worships at a cost of Rs. 2.5 billion.

The minister announced a special Rs. 15,000 financial package for the Christian community on Easter.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication & Works, Rana Saleem Hanif, reaffirmed the government's commitment to merit and transparency in all initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman congratulated the Minority Card recipients, assuring that all CM Punjab’s relief initiatives are being executed on merit.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary for Human Rights & Minority Affairs, Mian Umar Hayat, provided statistics, stating that 3,653 minority families applied for assistance in Khanewal, out of which 2,138 were deemed eligible, while verification for 2,077 families has also been completed.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Seehar, Assistant Commissioner Sumbal Javed, Deputy Director Social Welfare Akasha Rasool, and other officials. Minister Ramesh Singh Arora personally distributed the Minority Cards and listened their problems.

