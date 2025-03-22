Minority Cards Distributed In Khanewal
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The minority cards were distributed in Khanewal to support underprivileged minority families.
The event was held at a local hotel, in which Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora participated as chief guest.
Addressing the gathering, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora emphasized that minorities were an integral part and all Pakistanis are equal. He highlighted that under the leadership of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government was actively working to protect minority rights. For the first time in history, the government is providing a quarterly financial aid of Rs. 10,500 to deserving minority families.
He further stated that renovation and construction work was underway at minorities worships at a cost of Rs. 2.5 billion.
The minister announced a special Rs. 15,000 financial package for the Christian community on Easter.
Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication & Works, Rana Saleem Hanif, reaffirmed the government's commitment to merit and transparency in all initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman congratulated the Minority Card recipients, assuring that all CM Punjab’s relief initiatives are being executed on merit.
Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary for Human Rights & Minority Affairs, Mian Umar Hayat, provided statistics, stating that 3,653 minority families applied for assistance in Khanewal, out of which 2,138 were deemed eligible, while verification for 2,077 families has also been completed.
The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Seehar, Assistant Commissioner Sumbal Javed, Deputy Director Social Welfare Akasha Rasool, and other officials. Minister Ramesh Singh Arora personally distributed the Minority Cards and listened their problems.
Recent Stories
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM launches IT & digital skills training for 27,000 rural women6 minutes ago
-
3 suspects arrested in police crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Minority cards distributed in Khanewal6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police nab 4 drug peddlers, 6 illegal arms owners6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution of 1940: A milestone towards achieving separate homeland for Muslims6 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 1,639 injured in Punjab road accidents16 minutes ago
-
Landlord arrested for ‘raping’ tenant woman36 minutes ago
-
26th batch of Friends of Police Internship Programme concludes36 minutes ago
-
CM Murad expresses concern over Sindh's severe water shortage on World Water Day36 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali reminds us of battle between right & wrong: Sindh Governor36 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against criminals continued, 7 outlaws arrested36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution Day seminar held at SALU36 minutes ago