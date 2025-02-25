Minority cards distributed in Muzaffargarh

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon has announced that the distribution of minority cards has commenced in Muzaffargarh in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon has announced that the distribution of minority cards has commenced in Muzaffargarh in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

While Distributing minority cards among eligible recipients, the DC stated that the process is being conducted with complete transparency to ensure that deserving individuals receive their due rights.

The government is committed to protecting the rights of minority communities. She stated that the initiative aims to provide financial relief to underprivileged families through the minority card program.

She further added that the government is actively implementing measures for the welfare and well-being of minority communities, ensuring their inclusion in various social support programs.