Minority Cards distribution ceremony held in Gujrat

Published February 18, 2025

A ceremony for distributing "Minority Cards" under a special program initiated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, took place at the District Council Hall in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A ceremony for distributing "Minority Cards" under a special program initiated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, took place at the District Council Hall in Gujrat.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, presided over the event, with MPAs Abdullah Yousuf and Chaudhry Ejaz Ahmed Raaniyan attending as special guests. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Afzal Hayat Tarar, Assistant Commissioner (HR) Habiba Bilal, and other district officials were also present.

During the event, 198 Christian families received Minority Cards, and the registration of 665 individuals was completed. The DC Gujrat noted that the initiative reflects the Chief Minister’s vision to support minority communities, allowing them to access government aid and other benefits.

MPAs Abdullah Yousuf and Chaudhry Ejaz Ahmed Raaniyan praised the Punjab government for its efforts to protect minority rights and promote their welfare.

The DC informed the media that 50,000 minority families across Punjab would receive a quarterly stipend of Rs 10,500 under this program.

Assistant Commissioner Habiba Bilal provided an update on the registration process, mentioning that more eligible families would soon receive their cards. She emphasized that the program aims to deliver maximum government support to minority communities.

