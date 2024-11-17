Minority Cards To Be Functional From Dec 20th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, minority cards would become functional from December 20, for the poor minority communities, across the province.
The CM has announced minority cards for the welfare of deserving families across the province.
It may be mentioned here that the Punjab Chief Minister on the eve of Hindu festival 'Diwali in Lahore, termed minorities a crown of her head and announced the launch of the minority cards for the deserving families of minority communities across the province.
The Chief Minister had also announced Rs150,000 for 1400 families of Hindu families on Diwali. Minority cards will be distributed among deserving minorities in three months and they will get Rs10,000 through the card.
She said funds have been doubled for the welfare of minorities.
