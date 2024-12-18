Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister

The University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore in collaboration of Department of Human Rights and a non-government organization organized a seminar on "Joint Social and Cultural

Actions Project' at the University on Wednesday.

The event was attended by the Chief Guest Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh

Singh Arora while UHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syeda Faliha, VC UET Dr Shahid Munir, ED

Bargad, Sabihah Shaheen, and other distinguished personalities were also present.

The event began with the recitation of sacred verses from the Holy Quran, Bible, Bhagavad

Gita, and Guru Granth Sahib. Director of Human Rights, Muhammad Yousaf and Programme

Manager Rabia Dar, served as moderators for the event.

In his address, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora, emphasized the commitment to promoting

interfaith harmony and reiterated the government's resolve to implement minority quotas. He stated

that religious minorities across Punjab are freely celebrating their festivals, and such events would

further strengthen interfaith harmony. The Minister also announced that the issuance of Minority

Cards for religious minorities would be launched soon. Following the vision of Punjab's Chief Minister

Maryam Nawaz, 'Honahar' scholarships have been introduced to empower women, and it is a matter

of pride that a woman leads the provincial government.

Dr Faliha Zahra Kazmi highlighted the importance of inclusive education and mentioned that 2%

of seats at the University of Home Economics have been allocated for minority students. She

stressed the need for collective effort in promoting education.

Mufti Ashiq Hussain remarked that when Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians unite, Pakistan

will become even more beautiful.

Dr Shahid Munir emphasized the importance of implementing education and employment quotas

for minorities and suggested that 5% of jobs should be allocated for educated minorities.

Sabihah Shaheen shared the successes of the NGO's project and mentioned that Local Peace

Structures (LPS) have been established in eight Union Councils of Lahore, and 45 social action

projects have been launched by LPS members. The event featured two important panel

discussions: one focused on successful community inclusion efforts, and the other discussed the

implementation of education and employment quotas for minority communities.

At the conclusion of the event, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora, along with other participants,

cut a Christmas cake. LPS members and community leaders were presented with certificates,

and honorary shields were distributed to prominent individuals.