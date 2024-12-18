Minority Cards To Be Issued Soon: Minister
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore in collaboration of Department of Human Rights and a non-government organization organized a seminar on "Joint Social and Cultural
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore in collaboration of Department of Human
Rights and a non-government organization organized a seminar on "Joint Social and Cultural
Actions Project' at the University on Wednesday.
The event was attended by the Chief Guest Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh
Singh Arora while UHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syeda Faliha, VC UET Dr Shahid Munir, ED
Bargad, Sabihah Shaheen, and other distinguished personalities were also present.
The event began with the recitation of sacred verses from the Holy Quran, Bible, Bhagavad
Gita, and Guru Granth Sahib. Director of Human Rights, Muhammad Yousaf and Programme
Manager Rabia Dar, served as moderators for the event.
In his address, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora, emphasized the commitment to promoting
interfaith harmony and reiterated the government's resolve to implement minority quotas. He stated
that religious minorities across Punjab are freely celebrating their festivals, and such events would
further strengthen interfaith harmony. The Minister also announced that the issuance of Minority
Cards for religious minorities would be launched soon. Following the vision of Punjab's Chief Minister
Maryam Nawaz, 'Honahar' scholarships have been introduced to empower women, and it is a matter
of pride that a woman leads the provincial government.
Dr Faliha Zahra Kazmi highlighted the importance of inclusive education and mentioned that 2%
of seats at the University of Home Economics have been allocated for minority students. She
stressed the need for collective effort in promoting education.
Mufti Ashiq Hussain remarked that when Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians unite, Pakistan
will become even more beautiful.
Dr Shahid Munir emphasized the importance of implementing education and employment quotas
for minorities and suggested that 5% of jobs should be allocated for educated minorities.
Sabihah Shaheen shared the successes of the NGO's project and mentioned that Local Peace
Structures (LPS) have been established in eight Union Councils of Lahore, and 45 social action
projects have been launched by LPS members. The event featured two important panel
discussions: one focused on successful community inclusion efforts, and the other discussed the
implementation of education and employment quotas for minority communities.
At the conclusion of the event, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora, along with other participants,
cut a Christmas cake. LPS members and community leaders were presented with certificates,
and honorary shields were distributed to prominent individuals.
