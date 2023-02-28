Minority communities enjoying equal rights in Pakistan: Chela Ram Kewlani

National Commission for Minorities Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani on Tuesday said the minority communities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :National Commission for Minorities Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani on Tuesday said the minority communities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan.

Addressing a conference titled 'Interfaith Harmony and Contemporary Obligations' organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, here, at a local hotel, he said today's gathering was an eye-opener for enemies who always tried to create religious chaos in the country.

Kewlani said the world could not find such an example of interfaith harmony on the earth as in Pakistan, expressing his determination that "we are all united under the national flag".

He further said, "I am proud of my Pakistani identity and we have got all the rights.

" He quoted the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah as saying that "people of all religions living in Pakistan will have equal rights either they are Muslims or minorities. All people are equal and everyone has the right to live their life according to their religious practices." Kewlani said the National Commission for Minorities was an excellent example of religious harmony in Pakistan. At the same time, the commission provided a platform where the people from minority communities could discuss their issues in broader perspective and legislate accordingly, he maintained.

He also shed the light on the issues being faced by the minority communities and sought government help for their redressal with mutual understanding.