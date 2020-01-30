UrduPoint.com
Minority Communities Enjoying Freedom To Perform Religious Obligations: Chief Minister Assistant

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:49 PM

Minority communities enjoying freedom to perform religious obligations: Chief Minister Assistant

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada on Thursday said that minorities of Pakistan are safe and free to perform their religious obligations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada on Thursday said that minorities of Pakistan are safe and free to perform their religious obligations.

He was chairing a meeting in minority affairs department. The meeting was attended by MPAs including Sardar Ranjit Singh, Ravi Kumar besides Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minorities Affairs Farrakh Sair and other relevant officials.

The meeting was informed that under Annual Development Program 2019-20, various developmental schemes have been initiated including procurement of land for minority graveyards and Shamshan Ghats, improvement and renovation of minorities' residential colonies, renovation of worship places, financial assistance to minority religious scholars, provision of text books, uniforms and scholarships to students of minority educational institutions and establishment of planning cell at Auqaf department.

It was told that financial package for welfare of minorities, construction of community based schools for Sikhs, celebration of religious festivals at government level, organization of interfaith harmony conference and skills development schemes have been included in new schemes.

On the occasion, Wazir Zada directed the concerned officials to solve problems of minorities on priority basis and ensure transparency and merit in execution of uplift schemes.

