Minority Communities Have Complete Freedom To Perform Their Rituals In Pakistan: Sindh Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:43 PM

Minority communities have complete freedom to perform their rituals in Pakistan: Sindh Minister

Sindh Minister for Food and Minority Affairs, Hari Ram Kishori Lal further said, the minority community in Pakistan has complete freedom to perform their religious rites

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs, Hari Ram Kishori Lal further said, the minority community in Pakistan has complete freedom to perform their religious rites.

The Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs expressed such view while talking to a delegation led by President Human Rights Youth Minority Organization Sindh, Michael Bashir Khokhar who called on him at his office on Friday.

The delegation included Babar Joseph, Amit Kumar Bagri, Vaisaki Mal and others.

Michael Bashir Khokhar also presented a shield to Provincial Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal on behalf of his organization.

The delegation requested for construction of four walls of Massan of Bagri community located at Taluka Qazi Ahmed, District Shaheed Benazirabad. On which, Minister Food & Minority Affairs assured the delegation to start the construction work of Massan during the current financial year.

The provincial minister said that the government has always taken steps for the welfare of the minority community.

During the recent tenure of the provincial government, work was completed on several development projects across the province including the construction of gaushalas and satsang halls, he recounted.

