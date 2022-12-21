UrduPoint.com

'Minority Communities Living In Pakistan Enjoy Full Religious Freedom, Equal Rights'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan has said that Christmas provides an opportunity to promote love and mutual relations.

On this occasion, Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, Haji Rafiqul Hasan Qureshi, Coordinator Ulema Karam OPC, Umar Ishaq Coordinator OPC, Kamran Parvez Chaudhry Coordinator Minority Community, Kashif Advocate, Salman Hamad, Javed Chaudhry and Amon Customs Inspector and others attended the ceremony.

Vice Chairperson OPC Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan said that the day of the birth of Jesus Christ is holy and respectable for Muslims as well. "Respect and reverence for all prophets is obligatory on us," he added.

He said that a representative of the minority community has been appointed in the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission, who would assist OPC Punjab in solving the problems of Pakistanis living abroad. He said that steps were also taken for the betterment of the OPC minority community.

"The Christian people living in Pakistan are playing an active role in every sector. All the minority communities living in the country have full religious freedom and equal rights in the Constitution of Pakistan", he said.

He further said, "As true Muslims and patriots, it is our religious, moral and social duty to protect the rights of Pakistani minorities, especially the Christian community."

